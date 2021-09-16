National
Yung Bleu Talks Family, Cars, Music with Drake and The Moon Boy Tour

The Moon Boy himself, Yung Bleu stopped by the Hot 107.9 studios to chop it up with J Nicks. Bleu has the hottest song of the summer, ‘Baddest‘ featuring Chris Brown. During this interview, the Alabama rapper tells us that he has another hit on the way. Yung Bleu talks about his SMASH with Drake, ‘You’re Mines Still’ and how he plans to keep elevating

Check out the full interview below!

Yung Bleu Talks Family, Cars, Music with Drake and The Moon Boy Tour  was originally published on hotspotatl.com

