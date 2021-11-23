Watch: Will Smith Introduces ‘Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ Reboot

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Will Smith is having one hell of a year, for better or worse.

King Richard is scoring rave reviews from viewers. In the film, Smith takes on the real-life role of Richard Williams, the flawed but determined father of future tennis icons Venus and Serena Williams. In the viral world, his imperfect marriage to Jada Pinkett-Smith has become fodder for memes, relationship experts and fans alike.

But let’s put some respect on The Fresh Prince.

The first rapper to win a Grammy. Movie Megastar. And probably one of the nicest guys Hollywood has ever produced.

In an era of reliving the past, the kid from Philly who moved to Bel-Air is back. And while we are getting a more somber tone this time around, there’s no doubt that Mr. Smith will put his one-of-a-kind touch on the Fresh Prince reboot.

And the timing couldn’t be better, as Smith recently released his candid autobiography.

“This was one that was about love and the power of Black love,” Smith said in his GQ interview. “And that was something that I could rock with. We were going to make a story about how Black love makes us invincible.”

Emancipation tells the story of “Whipped Peter,” the Black man whose tattered back is depicted in one of the most famous photos of an enslaved American.

Smith goes into some details about his current project, but he spent majority of his time promoting his upcoming memoir. In the book, the new author will reveal information about his troubled relationship with his father, his a November, his adventures in self-actualization during what he calls “the fuck-it 50s,” and the ups and downs of his relationship with his wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith.

The award-winning entertainer opened up about how he saw himself as a “coward” for decades until he reckoned with his evolution. The article mentions his desire to please people, entertain the crowd, and make us all laugh is rooted in the belief that if he kept everyone smiling, they wouldn’t lash out with violence at him or his loved ones. He dives into his past traumas and how he has decided to overcome them.

Will you be watching? Tell us in the comments below.

