Fans Honor Injured NFL Player Tre’Davious White With $100K Food Bank Donation

After NFL star Tre’Davious White suffered a devastating season-ending knee injury, Buffalo Bills fans were compelled to do something special in his honor this holiday season. In a display of affection for the cornerback, the team’s fanbase raised funds to support a local food bank in his hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana, WGRZ reported.
On Thanksgiving Day, the All-Pro player tore his ACL while competing against the New Orleans Saints. Although the Bills came out victorious, fans were still disheartened by White’s injury. Lara McKee, who serves as VP of The Mafia Babes—a charitable organization comprised of women fans of the Buffalo Bills—launched a fundraising project that encouraged fans to donate $27 in honor of White’s jersey number to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. The organization ended up garnering over $108,000 and donated the funds to the food bank in White’s name.
The football player expressed his gratitude for the generosity of his fans. “I am at a loss for words for what the Bills Mafia has done for me and my hometown,” he said in a statement, according to the news outlet. “It truly means the world to me to have my fans support me in this way by giving back to my community.”
Martha Marak, who serves as the executive director of the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana, added she’s honored by the support, stating the donation came at a time when “food insecurity for our neighbors is high, and our food inventory is low.” The food bank plans to use some of the funds to host a food drive collaborating with Shreveport councilwoman Tabatha Taylor and White’s mother.
Food insecurity has been a pressing issue in the city of Shreveport. Studies show it’s amongst the top five food insecure cities in the state of Louisiana.
SEE ALSO:
Terrence Jenkins Teams Up With Maytag, Boys & Girls Club Of America To Combat Food Insecurity
Retired NBA Player Stephen Jackson Participates In Effort Designed To Address Food Insecurity
Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman
Shirley Chisholm Is 'Unbought And Unbossed': Powerful Quotes From The First Black Congresswoman
1.
1 of 10
"You don’t make progress by standing on the sidelines, whimpering and complaining. You make progress by implementing ideas."— New-York Historical Society (@NYHistory) November 30, 2020
#OTD in 1924, "Fighting Shirley" Chisholm, the first Black woman in Congress, was born in Brooklyn.
📷 With Rosa Parks, c. 1968. @librarycongress pic.twitter.com/VWmLNOH34Z
2.
Source:false 2 of 10
On #WomensEqualityDay, reflecting on this quote from my mentor & shero, Congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. pic.twitter.com/8MHouMec0y— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) August 26, 2016
3.
Source:false 3 of 10
"Service is the rent you pay for room on this earth." — Shirley Chisholm #GiraffeHeroes #StickYourNeckOut #Quotes pic.twitter.com/XTk82d6jfd— Giraffe Heroes (@GiraffeHeroes) December 11, 2014
4.
Source:false 4 of 10
I always loved this Shirley Chisholm quote: “I am literally and figuratively a dark horse.” https://t.co/lNsiKYh2L7— Jamil Smith جميل كريم (@JamilSmith) July 12, 2016
5.
Source:false 5 of 10
Shirley Chisholm Quote pic.twitter.com/Ffapsb92sC— David O Valenzuela (@Yecora51) August 19, 2014
6.
Source:false 6 of 10
"I am, and always will be a catalyst for change." -Shirley Chisholm #BlackHistoryMonth #quote #trailblazer pic.twitter.com/NqlbRj7vFj— Joyce Beatty (@RepBeatty) February 12, 2016
7.
Source:false 7 of 10
Our quote today is from the American politician and author Shirley Chisholm pic.twitter.com/3vACrLVNoN— Project Syndicate (@ProSyn) January 27, 2017
8.
Source:false 8 of 10
“Tremendous amounts of talent are lost to our society just because that talent wears a skirt.” A quote from Shirley Chisholm, presented by Rachel Thomas, Co-Founder and President of @LeanInOrg 👊💥 #RaiseYourVoice 👉 https://t.co/oh1F3Ujeli pic.twitter.com/UoOD2nEtsL— MAKERS (@MAKERSwomen) February 7, 2018
9.
Source:false 9 of 10
"The one thing you've got going is your one vote." - Shirley Chisholm #ElectionDay #ElectionEve #VoteTuesday pic.twitter.com/WpUaRe8ESg— Clay 'Critical Thinking Theory' Cane (@claycane) November 5, 2018
10.
10 of 10
#ShirleyChisholm . . . words of wisdom #quotes #shirleychisholmculturalinstitute #GlobalGoals #StayWoke pic.twitter.com/1I8GXXocEU— Shirley Chisholm Cultural Institute (@chisholm50) November 29, 2020
Fans Honor Injured NFL Player Tre’Davious White With $100K Food Bank Donation was originally published on newsone.com