Cardi B has testified in a libel trial where she told the courtroom that she became suicidal after seeing the alleged lies posted by blogger Tasha K.

The blogger is being sued by the “Bodak Yellow” rapper, who’s now on trial in federal court after making several video posts back in 2018 and 2019 about Cardi, alleging that she posted harmful stories about the rapper’s past. Tasha K.’s blog posts prompted Cardi’s lawsuit, and, according to TMZ, in a federal courtroom in Georgia this morning, Cardi took the stand telling the jury, “I wanted to commit suicide over the things” Tasha was saying about her.

She continued, “I felt defeated and depressed and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband,” which the rapper testified went down shortly after she and husband Offset welcomed their first child, Kulture. She also told the court that she felt like “I didn’t deserve my kid.”

TMZ also reported that Cardi’s attorney then asked her what she thought about the blogger after seeing the harmful posts, to which she told the jury, “I felt like only a demon could do that s**t,” but then apologized to the judge after making that statement.Cardi eventually broke down in tears in front of the courtroom after repeatedly telling about her suicidal feelings. If you or someone you know is experiencing signs of depression or suicidal thoughts, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline 1-800-273-8255 (1-800-273-TALK). Don’t miss…

Cardi B Testifies In Libel Trial After Lawsuit Against Blogger Tasha K was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

