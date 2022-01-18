Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested, Accused of Attacking Police

Photo by

RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested, Accused of Attacking Police

The defensive tackle is being held on a $27,000 bond, according to the online record.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Pittsburgh Steelers v Cleveland Browns

Source: Diamond Images / Getty

The Cleveland Browns 2021-2022 season is officially over, but the team’s defensive tackle managed to make headlines this week after he allegedly attacked law enforcement in Florida.

|| RELATED: Browns RBs Nick Chubb and Demetric Felton Tested Positive for COVID-19 ||

|| RELATED: Welp: Odell Beckham Jr. Released By The Cleveland Browns ||

ESPN is reporting that Malik McDowell was arrested Monday (Jan 17) on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting arrest with violence and public exposure, according to an online record from the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

The incident report describes a bizarre scenario: Officers in Deerfield Beach, Florida, responded to a call of a nude man walking near a children’s learning center. When police confronted the man, later identified as McDowell, he allegedly charged at them “full speed with closed fist,” leaving a deputy injured. McDowell fled, but eventually was shocked with a Taser and arrested.

“We are aware of the very concerning incident and arrest involving Malik McDowell and are in the process of gathering more information,” a Browns spokesperson said in a statement. “We understand the severity of this matter and our thoughts are for the well-being of all involved. We will have no further comment at this time.”

This isn’t McDowell’s first run-in with the law. In 2019, he was charged with driving while impaired, obstructing justice and assaulting a police officer. In a video of the encounter, McDowell can be seen struggling with officers even after being tased.

Two months after the Michigan incident, he was found in possession of a stolen truck, resulting in another charge of receiving and concealing stolen property. He pleaded guilty and received 11 months in jail and three years’ probation.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

Browns Player Malik McDowell Arrested, Accused of Attacking Police  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
01.01.70

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
01.01.70

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
11.07.47

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
03.07.46

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
01.01.70

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close