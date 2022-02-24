Rickey Smiley Morning Show
H.E.R. Announces Back Of My Mind Tour & Joining Coldplay On Their World Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

When it comes to contemporary soul music, it doesn’t get much better than Oscar-winning vocalist H.E.R.

The RSMS crew was delighted to be joined by her — no pun intended! — for an exclusive interview to discuss an upcoming world tour alongside Coldplay, details for the Back Of My Mind Tour as well and everything the future EGOT has in store for us in a career that can only go up from here.

On top of a busy touring schedule, H.E.R. also speaks on whether she prefers stadium shows or festivals and intimate performances, becoming the new face of L’Oreal Paris plus where she manages to keep all these awards that continue to stack up!

Listen to our full interview with H.E.R. below on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

H.E.R. Announces Back Of My Mind Tour & Joining Coldplay On Their World Tour [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

