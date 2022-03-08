Swift US Response To Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Spotlights Anti-Blackness In The Immigration System

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The Biden administration’s swift declaration of temporary protected status (TPS) for Ukrainian refugees spotlight the anti-Blackness within the American immigration system. Before his election, President Biden promised to undo harms caused by his predecessor, yet immigration groups point to his continuation of the same policies he said he would undo.

Speaking with NewsOne, UndocuBlack’s National Director of Policy and Advocacy Haddy Gassama says that comparatively, Black people have a higher threshold to prove their worth when seeking asylum or refuge.

“The pattern that we’ve recognized is that for Black countries, and for Black people in general, there’s always higher evidentiary standards,” Gassama explained. “There’s this presumption of fraud or that we cannot in good faith be seeking asylum or seeking refuge.”

Read: OP-ED: The Double Whammy Of Immigration And Race For Black Migrants In The U.S. And Abroad

In the past year, the Biden administration deported or expelled at least 20,000 Haitian migrants. UndocuBlack and other Black-led immigration organizations also point to the dire condition for Cameroonian nationals as needing protection afforded under TPS. She cited a Human Rights Watch report documenting abuses of Cameroonians after they are deported back to their home country.

“Cameroon should be a shoo-in case for TPS,” she said. “The same way that Ukraine should be a shoo-in case for TPS. The same way that Haiti was, the same way that several other countries have been. But we see this pattern of having to spend months of organizing, in the case of Cameroon years of organizing, and building up the argument to the White House to the Department of Homeland Security to the State Department that this country is just absolutely not safe to deport people back to.”

Another report from the Center for American Progress called for the immediate grant of Temporary Protected Status for Cameroonians given ongoing crises in the Central African country.

“Deteriorating conditions in Cameroon along with ongoing humanitarian crises exacerbated by the pandemic make return dangerous and warrant immediate humanitarian protection for Cameroonians residing in the United States,” read the report. “Reports indicate that current U.S. asylum policies have failed to provide Cameroonians with due process when seeking asylum.”

Gassama stressed that immigration groups like UndocuBlack are not upset at the global community for showing support for Ukrainian nationals but that the swift action for those fleeing imminent harm should be universal.

“This is the gold standard of how everyone should be treated,” Gassama said. “So, we’re putting into question why Black migrants, in particular, are not allotted the same level of empathy and humanity.”

SEE ALSO:

OP-ED: The Double Whammy Of Immigration And Race For Black Migrants In The U.S. And Abroad

100 Members Of Congress Call For End To ‘Racist’ Immigration Policy Disproportionately Impacting Black Migrants

African Students Struggling To Flee Ukraine Spotlights Racial Bias Amid Growing Refugee Crisis

11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 photos Launch gallery 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 1. Malcolm On Peace & Freedom Source:Getty 1 of 11 2. Malcolm X On Patriotism Source:Getty 2 of 11 3. Malcolm On Love, Understanding And Unity Source:Getty 3 of 11 4. Malcolm X On Truth & Justice Source:Getty 4 of 11 5. By Any Means Necessary Source:Getty 5 of 11 6. Malcolm X On Capitalism Source:Getty 6 of 11 7. Malcolm X On The Media Source:Getty 7 of 11 8. Malcolm On Reading Source:Getty 8 of 11 9. Malcolm On Human Rights Source:Getty 9 of 11 10. Malcolm On Being Influenced By The Media Source:Getty 10 of 11 11. Malcolm On Struggling Against Biased Depictions Source:Getty 11 of 11 Skip ad Continue reading 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today 11 Malcolm X Quotes That Remain Relevant Today [caption id="attachment_4155621" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Bettmann / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 6:30 p.m. ET, Feb. 20, 2022 — Fifty-seven years after his assassination, Malcolm X remains one of the most influential political figures. His quotes and speeches have been widely shared with new generations feeling the impact of his words each day. Struck down in his prime, Malcolm X was just getting started with the next level of his organizing. More: 20 Malcolm X Quotes Every Black Person Should Know Malcolm's work inspired efforts to build pro-Black movements to uplift Black communities and disrupt white supremacy. A few groups have tried to continue Malcolm's efforts to bring human rights charges against the United States to the United Nations. Whether you know his work from reading "The Autobiography of Malcolm X" or you have seen quotes over the years, Malcolm's lessons and approach to Black struggle offer insights into dealing with present-day adversities. The subject of several documentaries and featured in multiple films, he has been a common figure across pop culture. Many actors have stepped into the role of Brother Malcolm, but there is nothing better than listening to the original himself. His voice has a simple power. Whether in speeches, lectures or debates, Malcolm directly challenged the status quo of white supremacy in places like Oxford Union and Harvard. "Today the Black people in this country have become frustrated, disenchanted, disillusioned and probably more set for action now than ever before-not the kind of action that has been set out for them in the past by some of their supposedly liberal white friends, but the kind of action that will get some kind of immediate results," Malcolm said to a crowd at Harvard in 1964. He founded the Organization of Afro-American Unity (OAAU) in mid-1964. Establishing the OAAU represented his shift to work outside the confines of the Nation of Islam. Months before his murder, Malcolm reached out to the leaders of African nations asking for their assistance in bringing his case. According to a 2014 article in the Amsterdam News, he sought to internationalize the plight of Black Americans. Malcolm highlighted the interconnectedness between the newly independent Black nations and Black people struggling for equity in America in his appeal to African leaders. While he was not the first Black person to propose going before the United Nations, his efforts left an impression on organizers for generations to come. Here are 11 quotes and phrases that are still relevant today.

Swift US Response To Ukrainian Refugee Crisis Spotlights Anti-Blackness In The Immigration System was originally published on newsone.com