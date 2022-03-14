Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Money Matters: Despite Gas Prices, Jini Thornton Shares Ways You Can Save Money In Various Parts Of Your Life

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Inflation is hitting us at record levels in various parts of our lives, with no sign of price drops happening anytime soon.

After the recent surge in gas prices became a viral topic of discussion, we decide to invite Jini Thornton on the show for a special segment of “Money Matters” to give us all some tips on how to save money in other areas.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

For anyone that’s interested in saving a few bucks on important expenses like medical care or the optical need for glasses and contact lenses, Jini shares online shops and places you can go to get the best discounts on the market. In times like these, you’ll definitely be thanking us later for this information. You’re welcome in advance!

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Get some important monetary guidance below via “Money Matters” with Jini Thornton on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show:

 

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

 

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

Money Matters: Despite Gas Prices, Jini Thornton Shares Ways You Can Save Money In Various Parts Of Your Life  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 4 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 5 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close