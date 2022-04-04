Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Front Page News: Senate Committee To Vote On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Nomination To The Supreme Court

With Eva handling the current events and Rock-T covering sports, you already know we’re looking out for you in today’s “Front Page News” report with everything worth knowing to start the week off right.

Ukraine is continuing to suffer the greatest in the midst of a month-long invasion by way of Russia, gun violence here in America saw an unfortunate spike over the weekend and Ketanji Brown Jackson is just a few short steps away from locking in a historic U.S. Supreme Court confirmation. In sports, college basketball is heating up and a high school track & field fight has gone extremely viral.

Stay informed below with “Front Page News” on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

 

 

Front Page News: Senate Committee To Vote On Ketanji Brown Jackson's Nomination To The Supreme Court  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
