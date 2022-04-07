Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Unleashed: Rickey Smiley Talks About The Love & Importance Of Grandmothers [WATCH]

Rickey Smiley had something on his heart to share for Unleashed with Rickey Smiley.  Out of love, he wanted to talk about the influence of a loving grandmother.  He reminisced on being raised by his grandmothers and how blessed he was to have both of his grandmothers in his life. He talked about the values that grandmothers instill in not only their grandchildren’s lives but in the entire family’s house.  In this new generation, grandparents are completely different.

He talked about how these days how grandmas may be selfish and not think that it is not their responsibility, but how back in the day, a grandma’s love was different.

Share this video with your grandma if you’re able or comment your favorite memory with your grandma below.

Unleashed: Rickey Smiley Talks About The Love & Importance Of Grandmothers [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

