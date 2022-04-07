LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Porsha Williams went above and beyond for her man Simon Guobadia.

She posted on Instagram that she surprised her fiancé by flying to Lagos, Nigeria which took 11 hours, and got his reaction on camera.

“SURPRISE Shawty!!!! I Pulled up on Bae in Lagos, Nigeria and he was so shocked. Actually he’s still in shock that i hopped up on that 11 hour flight to see that ass!!” she said in the post. “I missed my baby and plus he had been back and forth Benin & Las visiting his Mother so I wanted to bring some extra sunshine.”

The two are still going strong in their relationship in which Porsha says she’s “crazy in love.”

It’s the pop-up across the world for us.

Porsha Williams Flew Over 11 Hours To Surprise Her Fiancé Simon Guobadia! was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com