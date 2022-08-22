Trending Topics: What’s That One Meal You Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Your Life?!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

We apologize for those that listened to this segment on an empty stomach this morning, but Rickey and the crew wanted to find out what was the ONE MEAL you could eat EVERY DAY for the rest of your life is, and the callers chimed in with a variety of their own!

The topic spawned from a recent discussion from Revered Al Sharpton who recently shared his eating regimen, and he’s been on a one-meal-a-day diet (which is kale) for over 4 years now, which is something we know would be impossible to follow!

Listen to the full conversation and let us know on social media which food would be your pick!

