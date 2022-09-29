LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Hurricane Ian is the latest storm coming toward Florida. Floridians are preparing for the bad weather. Though the hurricane was downgraded to a tropical storm, as of 5 a.m. National Hurricane Center advisory says that it could possibly still be dangerous.

Maria More shares information you should know about Hurricane Ian coming towards Florida which may also affect the coast.

Front Page News: Information You Should Know About Hurricane Ian [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com