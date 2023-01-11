Get The Look: Rihanna Attends the 2023 Golden Globe Awards in Full Rose Gold Beauty Glam

Rihanna is slowly making her way back into the spotlight, and honestly, we are not worthy. The Bajan billionaire was nominated for a Golden Globe for Best Original Song for “Lift Me Up” from the box office hit Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
The singer made a stylish appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes, and she did not disappoint. She wore a black, strapless Schiaparelli gown with diamonds dripping from her neck. Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono created a seamless rose gold beauty beat to go with the timeless ensemble, using Fenty Beauty and Fenty Skin products.
“We wanted to create a clean, refreshed beauty look using all rose gold hues as a soft juxtaposition to the dramatic structure of her gown. We kept the eye minimal and mixed different rose gold tones on her lips, cheeks and body for an all-over sheen,” Ono said.
Here is a full breakdown of Rihanna’s beauty look created by Fenty Beauty Global Makeup Artist Priscilla Ono:
PREP:
Fenty Skin Pre-Show Glow Instant Retexturizing 10% AHA TreatmentShop Now
Fenty Skin Fat Water Niacinamide Pore-Refining Toner SerumShop Now
Hydra Vizor Invisible Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30 SunscreenShop Now
COMPLEXION:
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Soft Matte Longwear Liquid FoundationShop Now
Fenty Beauty Pro Filt’r Instant Retouch Longwear Liquid ConcealerShop Now
Fenty Beauty Invisimatte Instant Setting + Blotting PowderShop Now
Fenty Beauty Match Stix Contour Skinstick in Mocha and SuedishShop Now
Fenty Beauty Sun Stalk’r Instant Warmth Bronzer in Caramel CutieShop Now
Fenty Beauty Cheeks Out Freestyle Cream Blush in Strawberry DripShop Now
EYES:
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter in Ginger Binge/Moscow MuleShop Now
Fenty Beauty Bomb Posse Mega Mix + Match Eyeshadow PaletteShop Now
Fenty Beauty Wish You Wood Longwear Pencil Eyeliner in Cuz I’m BlackShop Now
Fenty Beauty Full Frontal Volume, Lift & Curl Mascara in Cuz I’m BlackShop Now
LIPS:
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Universal Lip Luminizer in Fu$$yShop Now
Fenty Beauty Gloss Bomb Cream: Doubletake Lip Duo in Cupcakin’Shop Now
BODY:
Fenty Skin Butta Drop Vanilla Dream Shimmering Whipped Oil Body Cream
Fenty Beauty Diamond Bomb All-Over Diamond Veil in Rosé RaveShop Now
