Police have released new details in the slaying of an 18-year-old Cleveland student.
Pierre McCoy was waiting at a bus stop near the 3800 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with around 25 people when he was fatally shot and killed Tuesday afternoon. The shooting took place right after school.
Police say that, after reviewing surveillance footage, the suspect directly approached McCoy and fired several shots into his abdomen before fleeing on foot. The suspect was wearing all black, including a ski mask.
According to Ward 2 Councilman Kevin Bishop, police believe this was a targeted hit.
In a statement made on Wednesday, Bishop said “Early reports say it was a coordinated attack on the youth here. My heart goes out to the family and this child’s loved ones. It’s unthinkable what happened in this neighborhood again.”
This story was originally reported by FOX 8. To see their post, [click here].
Police Release New Details in Cleveland High School Student Killing was originally published on wzakcleveland.com