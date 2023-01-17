Kanye West’s Lawyers Are Fed Up, Celebs Remember MLK Jr. & More [WATCH]

Jay-Z, Roc Nation Reportedly Involved in Rihanna’s Upcoming SB Halftime Show

With only a few weeks away, even if you’re not a fan of football, people can’t wait for their first chance to see Rihanna hit the stage at the Super Bowl Halftime Show in Arizona.

New reports surfaced from CaptialFM, that “both Jay and Roc Nation will be putting their full weight behind Rih’s upcoming performance though specific details remain at a minimum.” Being RiRi is signed to Roc Nation, could a Hov appearance or something of that effect be in the works?

Fans, Celebrities Take To Social To Remember Martin Luther King Jr. & Aaliyah

With MLK day happening yesterday (January 17th) many celebrities like Viola Davis, Wanda Sykes, and others took to social media to express their admiration and gratitude for King Jr. While many fans remembered MLK, they also showed their love and respect for the Princess of R&B, Aaliyah, on what would have been her birthday 44th birthday.

