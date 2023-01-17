The Cleveland Browns have hired Jim Schwartz as the team’s new defensive coordinator.
Schwartz, who last season served as the top defensive assistant for the Tennesse Titans, will replace former DC Joe Woods. Cleveland’s defense was marginally better over the second half of last year, though they simply didn’t improve enough across the board to stop Woods from being let go.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
It’s a homecoming of sorts for the Browns new DC. His first NFL job was with Cleveland back from 1993-1995 when he was a scout under legendary Patriots coach Bill Belicheck.
Schwartz comes to Cleveland with a lot of NFL experience. Before working for Tennesse he served the defense of the Bills and Eagles, with Philly winning a Super Bowl in 2017. He also was the head coach of the Detroit Lions from 2009 to 2013.
Do you think Jim Schwartz was the right hire for the Browns?
The Latest:
- Warning: What You Need To Know About Scam Using Urban One-Radio Name
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- University of Alabama Basketball Player Shoots Woman Over Being Rejected
- Black Twitter’s Response To ‘The Embrace’ Sculpture Of MLK And Coretta Scott King, Explained
- Solon Movie Theater Open 30 Years Shuts Down
- Tracee Ellis Ross Opens Up About Perimenopause And Being Single & Childless At 50
- Browns Finally Hire New Defensive Coordinator
- More Docs Found At Biden’s Home, Leopard Escapes Dallas Zoo & Could Tom Brady Finally Retire?! [WATCH]
- Tennessee Cops Were Fired Faster For Consensual Sex Than Police Who Shoot Black People
- Kanye West’s Lawyers Are Fed Up, Celebs Remember MLK Jr. & More [WATCH]
- Yung Miami Stunts On The Gram In A Chic Black Cat Suit
- Who Is Jamea Jonae Harris? Young Mother Died In Darius Miles Shooting ‘Because She Wouldn’t Talk To Him’
Browns Finally Hire New Defensive Coordinator was originally published on wzakcleveland.com