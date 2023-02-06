Legendary Skater Tony Hawk To Help Fund Skatepark In Honor Of Tyre Nichols

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

In times of tragedy, good people do good things.

Recently, legendary Skateboarder Tony Hawk showed the world he belongs in the good people category after revealing that he will be donating money to the memorial fund for Tyre Nichols.

According to AP, Hawk will donate half of the proceeds of autographed photos of himself and BMX rider Rick Thorne to Nichols’ fund, some of which will go to a skatepark in his name.

“My proceeds from these will go to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund, which includes plans to build a public skatepark in his honor; as our worlds continue to grieve his loss,” tweeted Hawk. “He was a talented skater among other admirable traits. Let’s keep his legacy alive.”

The limited edition photos, which can be purchased here, cost $30 each, and only 1,000 copies will be available for purchase. In the signed photo are Tony Hawk, and pro bmxer Rick Thorne, pulling off one of their amazing tricks captured at the perfect moment.

According to Thorne’s website, half of the proceeds will be donated to the Tyre Nichols Memorial Fund to help his family out, and to build a memorial skate park in his name, honoring his love for skateboarding.

Tyre Nichols was an avid skateboarder and was teaching his 4-year-old son how to skate.

He died on Jan. 10 after he was hospitalized following a violent arrest by Memphis police.

According to the police, Nichols was pulled over on Jan. 7 for reckless driving.

Video of Nichols’ horrific arrest was released to the public a day after the five officers responsible for the beating death of the 29-year-old were charged with second-degree murder. The Memphis Fire Department employees involved in the violent arrest of Tyre Nichols were also fired for their roles in an alleged murder.

Nichols was brutally beaten by Memphis police just 19 miles from the Lorraine Motel, the place where Martin Luther King was assassinated.

During his funeral, his mother, RowVaughan Wells called on Congress to pass the George Floyd Justice in Policing Act in her son’s name. Civil rights leader Rev. Al Sharpton also demanded that congress take action on police reform in the wake of Nichols’ death.

Although a skatepark will never bring Tyre Nichols back, it is something we can use to always remember his legacy, as a good father, a passionate skateboarder, and a man who’s life was taken way too soon.

