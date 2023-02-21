Gary’s Tea: Rihanna Covers British Vogue [WATCH]

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Master P speaks out against former artists’ complaints and Rihanna talks about motherhood so far in a recent interview with British Vogue.

Gary dishes on why the No Limits CEO is making this claim and which artist’s latest comments made him think this.

A guest on the latest episode of The Gauds Show, “P jokingly proposed a statute of limitations being imposed after seven years of leaving his label – and made some thinly-veiled swipes while doing so,” reports HipHopDX.

“I think people wanna do and say what they wanna do after time go by. Like another guy said, ‘Oh P said he was gonna do [a sequel to] Menace II Society,’ he began – referencing Trel’s recent conversation on No Jumper. “How could I do Menace II Society? Go check have I ever said that in anything? You can’t find me saying it. So what I did say was I was going to do a movie like Menace II Society.”

Plus the internet is buzzing after the latest cover of British Vogue hit the internet featuring Rihanna, her husband A$AP Rocky and their son & the Super Bowl performer opened up about motherhood, dressing her children & wanting to grow her family!

“I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that,” she said. If RiRi likes it, we love it!

Listen to The Tea from this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:

