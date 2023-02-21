Master P speaks out against former artists’ complaints and Rihanna talks about motherhood so far in a recent interview with British Vogue.
Gary dishes on why the No Limits CEO is making this claim and which artist’s latest comments made him think this.
A guest on the latest episode of The Gauds Show, “P jokingly proposed a statute of limitations being imposed after seven years of leaving his label – and made some thinly-veiled swipes while doing so,” reports HipHopDX.
Plus the internet is buzzing after the latest cover of British Vogue hit the internet featuring Rihanna, her husband A$AP Rocky and their son & the Super Bowl performer opened up about motherhood, dressing her children & wanting to grow her family!
“I like to push it. I put him in floral stuff. I put him in hot pink. I love that,” she said. If RiRi likes it, we love it!
Listen to The Tea from this morning on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show below:
See Also: Rihanna Says Baby Son Is ‘Obsessed’ With Dad A$AP Rocky
Gary’s Tea: Rihanna Covers British Vogue [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
