Swan Brown talks to Hot 107.9’s J-Nicks about her daughter Shakrystin Brown’s viral photo. The internet has coined her daughter the nickname “Prison Bae”. Ms.Brown speaks about the struggle of having her daughter go to jail and give birth to her grandson. The ATL inmate was taken to jail for an armed robbery back in 2012, “I been knocking on doors trying to get my baby’s story out that this wasn’t right. If armed robbery is a 10-year sentence, my daughter has completed that.”
Shakrystin Brown went viral for posting thirst traps in jail and her mother explains the story behind the pics.
Check the full interview below:
RELATED: Jermaine Dupri vs. Diddy?! ATL Twitter Says JD Ain’t Goin’ Out SAD!
RELATED: The Artist Collective: Highlighting Local Atlanta Black Artists [CLICK HERE]
RELATED: @IAMLEGALLYHYPE Explains Jussie Smollett’s Rapid Release From Jail & More!
Mother of ATL Inmate Explains Viral Thirst Trap Pic was originally published on hotspotatl.com
-
Mississippi Cops Beat, Waterboarded Handcuffed Black Men, Shot 1 For ‘Dating White Women’: Lawyers
-
Kim Kardashian Allegedly Dating This Hip-Hop Star, Tory Lanez Regrets Not Testifying [WATCH]
-
‘Karen’ Video Shows White Woman Calling Cops On Black Men For Shoveling Snow On A Public Sidewalk
-
Black Driver Shot By Police While Sleeping In Grandma’s Driveway, Bodycam Video Shows
-
Real Meteor Lands Near Dayton, Ohio [Video]
-
College Grad Gets 30-Year Prison Sentence Right After Finishing School
-
Man Who Threatened Black Family In Vegas Left Goat Head In Hotel Freezer And Called Himself ‘King Of The KKK,’ Police Say
-
Youngstown Man Accused of Sex With Minor Pistol Whipped By Her Mom