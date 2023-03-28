Video From Inside Nashville School Shooting Shows Police Firing at Shooter

Nashville police released bodycam footage from inside the Nashville school shooting that took place yesterday, and in it you see officers looking for and firing at the shooter.
Officer Rex Engelbert’s body cam is more than six minutes of intense video. It opens with a woman greeting the officers as they arrive at The Covenant School in Nashville. They’re then led inside, before finally heading upstairs and engaging in gunfire with the suspect.
Audrey Elizabeth Hale, 28, was shown motionless on the floor by the end of the video. The shooter was killed by police after shooting and killing 6 people, including 3 students. Police announced that Hale was a former student of the Christian elementary school who had a manifesto, and had drawn detailed maps of the building that included entrance and exit points.
