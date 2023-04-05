We’re heading down to St. Louis, Missouri to honor one of Harris-Stowe State University’s outstanding HCBU alumni, Bobby Charles Wilks!
Captain Wilks holds the titles of many firsts. He was the first African American man to become a coast guard aviator, reach coast guard rank, and to command a coast guard captain air station.
Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.
During his military career, he was involved in several air-sea rescues around the world and gave back through mentorship. His accomplishments lead him to receiving the Air Medal (a military heroism award).
Harris-Stowe State University is a four year public institution. HSSU, established in 1857, offers over 60 majors and is a member-school of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund.
CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!
HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE
RELATED:
HBCU U-KNOW: Morgan State’s Valerie Thomas is the Mother of 3D [LISTEN]
HBCU U-KNOW: Ernest Ladd of Grambling State University
HBCU U-Know: Captain Bobby Charles Wilks of Harris-Stowe State [LISTEN] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
-
Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcasts Live from Men of Color National Summit [GALLERY]
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week