This Kid Cudi Hype Video for the Cleveland Guardians is Fire

Cleveland’s own Kid Cudi has always kept his ties with Northeast Ohio strong, and his brand new hype video for the Cleveland Guardians will definitely get you pumped for baseball!

Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, was raised in Shaker Heights. His 2009 album Man on the Moon: End of Day debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200, and has since achieved an elite status of being four times platinum. He’s now up to eight studio albums and is widely known across hip-hop as an international star.

All of that is why his hooking up with the Cleveland Guardians for this 2023 hype video is a huge deal!

The Guards had another really good season last year. They won 92 games and came within 9 innings of going to the American League Championship Series. Unfortunately, their run was cut short by a hot-hitting Yankees team, who just so happen to come into town Monday for a 3-game series in The Land.

The video features Cudi’s narration, mixed with some golden calls from broadcasting legend Tom Hamilton, over Cudi’s masterful song Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare).

