Cleveland’s own Kid Cudi has always kept his ties with Northeast Ohio strong, and his brand new hype video for the Cleveland Guardians will definitely get you pumped for baseball!
Cudi, whose real name is Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, was raised in Shaker Heights. His 2009 album Man on the Moon: End of Day debuted at number 4 on the Billboard 200, and has since achieved an elite status of being four times platinum. He’s now up to eight studio albums and is widely known across hip-hop as an international star.
All of that is why his hooking up with the Cleveland Guardians for this 2023 hype video is a huge deal!
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
The Guards had another really good season last year. They won 92 games and came within 9 innings of going to the American League Championship Series. Unfortunately, their run was cut short by a hot-hitting Yankees team, who just so happen to come into town Monday for a 3-game series in The Land.
The video features Cudi’s narration, mixed with some golden calls from broadcasting legend Tom Hamilton, over Cudi’s masterful song Pursuit of Happiness (Nightmare).
Check out the video below!
The Latest:
- The Rickey Smiley Morning Show
- Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
- Shots Fired Near Solon Elementary School
- Teacher Shot By 6 Year Old Files Law Suit
- What’s True and What Isn’t When It Comes To Will Levis?
- Candy Brand ‘Peeps’ Faces Cancer Backlash
- Report: Founder Of Cash App Fatally Stabbed In San Francisco
- Howell Wayans, Father of Wayans Bros Dead At 86
- Here’s How You Can Bring A Friend For Free On Southwest Airlines
- This Kid Cudi Hype Video for the Cleveland Guardians is Fire
- Candace Owens Cries About Designer Who Refused To Work With Her Or Her Husband, Suggests It’s Like ‘Jim Crow’
- Kanye’s Donda Academy Sued: Alleged Racism, Short Pay & Sushi Overload
This Kid Cudi Hype Video for the Cleveland Guardians is Fire was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com
-
Black Voters Matter Head To Houston To Educate College Students About Critical Voting Issues
-
Submit A Black Owned Business For Buy Black Cleveland!
-
‘Get Out Of The Country’: Video Shows Black Man Kicked Out Of School CRT Meeting As ‘Racist Woman’ Stays
-
10 Slang Words Black Parents Should Know
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
The Rickey Smiley Morning Show Broadcasts Live from Men of Color National Summit [GALLERY]
-
Da Brat And Jesseca Harris-Dupart Prepare For The Gender Reveal Of Their New Baby
-
Distracted driving law in Ohio goes into effect next week