On today’s HBCU U-Know, Rock T ends the week highlighting Edward Waters University’s—home of the purple, orange, and white tigers—James “Cannonball” Butler.
Butler played running back for Edward Waters’ football team during undergrad. His teammates would jokingly challenge people to try tackling him—hence the nickname Cannonball. After college, he took his talent to the league.
His eight season professional football career included teams like the Pittsburg Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and St. Louis Cardinals. He was selected to the Pro Bowl in 1969. To this day, he is the school’s only alumnus to make it to the NFL.
Edward Waters University is a private college located in Jacksonville, Florida.
HBCU U-KNOW: Football Superstar James "Cannonball" Butler
