Muni Lot Parking Prices May Increase to $70 Per Browns Game

The price to park in Cleveland’s infamous Muni Lot to tailgate for Cleveland Browns home games may be increasing.

The Cleveland Mayor’s Office has proposed a new ordinance that would increase the specialty parking rate in the Muni Lot from $30 to $70, with a daily increase on the lot proposed to move up from $5 to $10.

This of course means that if you intend on tailgating all nine home games you may have to shell out a whopping $630.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

According to the ordinance that’s being proposed, fees collected from the Muni Lot as well as three other parking lots in the city would be credited to the Division of Parking Facilities Enterprise Fund for general operations.

“If it’s infrastructure and helping the city, I get that,” said Macedonia native Connor Aten. “There’s obviously corrections to be made, but if you’re going to charge people to park somewhere else, that’s messed up.”

To read the entire FOX 8 report,

Are you ready to spend $70 to park at the Muni Lot?

