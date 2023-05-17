Auto Theft in Sheffield Village Leads to 7 City High Speed Police Chase

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Police officers from multiple cities, including Sheffield Village, are still looking for a suspect that stole a car before leading them on an hour-long high-speed chase.

The suspect is still at large.

The crime began Monday evening when a Volkswagen was stolen from a residential property while the victim unloaded groceries.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

FOX 8 initially reported the story.

From FOX 8:

He traveled from Rocky River to Avon, Avon Lake and then entered Sheffield Village on I-90 Westbound where he did a U-turn and struck a car traveling in the opposite direction.

“Both of those people that were in that vehicle were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries,” said Sgt. Denman.

However, the man wasn’t done running.

Finish the report from FOX 8 [here].

The man then stole another vehicle from a closed garage before speeding away. Police say he drove at speeds of up to 60 miles per hour in 25 mile per hour zones.

If you have any information about this man’s identity or whereabouts you’re encouraged to contact Sheffield Village police at 440-949-6325, Avon Lake police at 440-933-4567 or Rocky River Police at 440-331-1234.

READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM: