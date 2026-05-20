South Euclid Woman Rescued After Kidnapping Arrest In West Virginia

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Source: General / Radio One

A Canadian man faces multiple charges after investigators said he kidnapped a woman from South Euclid and drove her into West Virginia before police stopped him.

West Virginia State Police arrested 26-year-old Austin Dubois on Tuesday afternoon during a traffic stop along U.S. Route 50 in Grafton, West Virginia. Troopers identified a blue Chevrolet Cruze connected to an Ohio kidnapping investigation and pulled the vehicle over.

Investigators said Dubois kidnapped a 24-year-old woman from South Euclid before crossing state lines. Troopers found the woman inside the vehicle during the stop and recovered her safely.

West Virginia State Police coordinated the search with several law enforcement agencies after receiving information tied to the alleged abduction. Officers took Dubois into custody without incident.

Authorities charged Dubois with kidnapping, sexual assault, sexual abuse and malicious assault. Jail records show he remains locked up in West Virginia while investigators continue building the case. Officials also expect prosecutors in Ohio to file additional charges.

Investigators have not explained what relationship, if any, Dubois had with the victim before the alleged kidnapping. Authorities also have not released information about where the alleged abduction happened in South Euclid.

Federal investigators continue reviewing the case because authorities said Dubois crossed state lines during the alleged kidnapping. Law enforcement agencies in Ohio and West Virginia remain involved in the investigation.

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