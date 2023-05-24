Iconic Singer Tina Turner Dead at 83

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Legendary singer and entertainer Tina Turner has passed away. She was 83.

Turner reportedly passed at her home in Switzerland following a long battle with an illness.

Known as the Queen of Rock’n Roll, Turner was born in Brownsville, Tennessee.

In a statement from Bernard Doherty, her spokesperson, she said, “With her, the world loses a music legend and a role model.”

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

