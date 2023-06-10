LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

For Black Music Month, we are spotlighting moments that made history and this moment in particular took place to help a nation in need.

Live Aid was a historic concert event that took place on July 13, 1985. It was organized to bring attention and aid to the famine in Ethiopia. The event consisted of two concerts held simultaneously at Wembley Stadium in London, England, and John F. Kennedy Stadium in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Over 72,000 people attended the event in London while an estimated 100,000 people attended in Philadelphia.

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

1985: Live Aid Brings Attention To Africa

1984: Marvin Gaye Dies A Day Before His 45th Birthday

1983: ‘A Star Is Born’ Whitney Houston Debuts On The Merv Griffin Show

Sade, Branford Marsalis, Elton John, David Bowie, and more performed in London. The Four Tops, Run–D.M.C., Ashford & Simpson, Patti LaBelle, Tina Turner and more hit the stage in Philly. Over 1.5 billion viewers worldwide watched the event on television with a total of $127 million raised for famine relief in Africa.

Live Aid launched the modern charity concert and was a major influence on future events like Live 8 and the Global Citizen Festival. The event is remembered for its successful combination of music, humanitarianism, and global outreach. The legacy of Live Aid continues to this day with many attributing it as a key factor in bringing awareness to Africa’s poverty and strife.

Through its noble cause and an impressive lineup of artists, Live Aid has become an iconic moment in music history. It is remembered for changing the face of charity events as well as inspiring a generation to stand up and make a difference. The event continues to serve as an inspiration for future concerts and humanitarian efforts around the world.

The post 1985: Live Aid Brings Attention To Africa appeared first on Black America Web.

1985: Live Aid Brings Attention To Africa was originally published on blackamericaweb.com