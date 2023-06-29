Listen Live
15th Annual Family Fun Day at the Zoo

Published on June 29, 2023

Join us for the 15th Annual Family Day at the Zoo presented by Radio One Cleveland Monday, July 24th. We will be broadcasting live from 10am –3pm at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo…. Come to the dance party under the Palava Hut and make sure you register to win VIP prizes including concerts and exclusive Radio One events! Take part in our family-friendly activities, music, food, and fun!  Family Day at the Zoo presented by Radio One Cleveland, Monday, July 24th. Brought to you in part by Aetna, Accel Schools, and the Cleveland Metro Park Zoo.

