LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Some are calling for the cancellation of comedian Jess Hilarious for comments made during a heated internet debate over transphobia and womanhood.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

The video was released in response trans television personality and LGBT activist TS Madison backing up a TikTok video about cis (biological) women “gatekeeping” menstrual cycles. The clip mentions that cisgender women don’t realize that they “don’t own womanhood and periods,” and that it is “transphobic” to think so.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

Jess Hilarious went on a rant in defense of naturally born women. She emphasized that no one defends biological women, and that transgenders are delusional.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The heated exchange sparked internet-wide debates on the topic. While some believe the message delivery is the root of the debate becoming so heated, others strongly agree with one particular side of the argument.

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What are your thoughts? Let us know on social media @rickeysmileymorningshow

Don’t Miss…

Black Trans Woman And Sundance Film Star Koko Da Doll Fatally Shot At Age 35

Gary’s Tea: Lamar Odom Allegedly Dating Transgender Model Daniielle Alexis [WATCH]

Jess Hilarious Discusses How She’s Grown Personally During Her Rise To Fame [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Trans Vs. Cisgender Tirade: Jess Hilarious “Cancelled” For Defending Biological Women? was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com