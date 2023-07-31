Five teenagers have been arrested after an 18-year-old was attacked and robbed while walking in Akron over the weekend.
The victim told police he was approached by the individuals near W. Thornton and Main Streets on Saturday evening. He claims that at least one of them had a gun. He was beaten and robbed of his belongings before the teens – ranging from age 13 to 17 – fled on foot.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
Responding officers located the suspected teens at a home in the 700 block of Dunbar Drive. Police say they recovered a handgun possibly used in the robbery and arrested the teens without incident. The teens were charged with aggravated robbery and assault.
At this time no motive for the assault has been made public. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
To read the entire FOX 8 report, [click here].
READ MORE STORIES ON WZAKCLEVELAND.COM:
- House Explodes In West Akron, Man Walks Out Alive [VIDEO]
- Savannah James to Christen Newest Goodyear Blimp – Wingfoot Two
- White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
Akron: 5 Teenagers Arrested For Brutal Armed Robbery was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
-
Keith Ellison Called Clarence Thomas A House Slave, White Conservatives Proved They Don’t Know Black People
-
Cleveland Browns Legend Jim Brown Has Passed Away
-
Tia Mowry Is Living Her Truth
-
NewsTalk 1490 Radio Mobile Apps
-
Cleveland Ranked No. 1 Worst City To Raise A Family
-
Did You See These Unusual Lights Over Cleveland Monday Night? [Video]
-
13 Year Old Girl Found Deceased in Akron Alley
-
@MUSICFoUrEars - ANGELICA N KENT