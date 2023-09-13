The Cleveland Browns took care of business in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, cruising to a 24-3 victory at home over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.
The Browns were led on offense by Nick Chubb who ran for 106 yards on 18 carries. The story of the day, however, was the Browns defense, who held Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to just 82 passing yards on 14 completions.
Our very own DJ HazMatt is back with another video recap!
Check out the video below, and tune in next week after the Browns/Steelers game on Monday Night Football for the next music video from DJ HazMatt!
DJ HazMatt Music Video Recap: Browns Beat Bengals In Week 1! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com
