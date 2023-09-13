DJ HazMatt Music Video Recap: Browns Beat Bengals In Week 1!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The Cleveland Browns took care of business in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, cruising to a 24-3 victory at home over the Cincinnati Bengals last Sunday.

The Browns were led on offense by Nick Chubb who ran for 106 yards on 18 carries. The story of the day, however, was the Browns defense, who held Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow to just 82 passing yards on 14 completions.

