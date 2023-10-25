From the start of their love story in 2011 (via Real Housewives of Atlanta) to now, Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker have embarked on several business ventures together and are adding even more tallies to that list! They join the show to spill the tea about some past and future projects.
According to RottenTomatoes, ‘Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker’s The Pass’ follows a married couple who gives each other one night off from fidelity (a “hall pass), but their lives quickly turn upside down as the one night of pleasure becomes a tool of deception. The RSMS cast gushed at how impressed they were by the movie.
Together, the power couple also owns two Atlanta restaurants, and received a Tony-nomination (“Best Revival of a Play” category) for their stage play ‘The Piano Lesson.’
“You know it’s my dream one day to have EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony) status, so to be nominated for a Tony was a very big deal to me,” Kandi said.
Listen for details on what they’re planning next!
Watch Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker’s Full Rickey Smiley Morning Show Interview Below:
Tony-Nominated Couple Kandi Burruss & Todd Tucker Join The RSMS [WATCH] was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com
