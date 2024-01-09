The President/General of the Universal African People Organization, Zaki Baruti, returns to our classroom to explain what Black People should do if they do not support Biden in the Fall. He will also discuss how we can improve the Educational System for our children. Before Brother Zaki, DC-based activist-humanitarian Sinclair Skinner will weigh in on his Pan African Unity Campaign and his efforts to stop Gun Violence in the DMV.
Learn More About The 54 Countries of Africa
African Countries U.S. Passport Holders Can Travel To Without A Visa
Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & Exclusive News Sent Directly To You!
The Big Show starts on WOLB at 1010 AM, wolbbaltimore.com, WOL 95.9 FM & 1450 AM & woldcnews.com at 6 am ET., 5 am CT., 3 am PT., and 11 am BST. Call-In # 800 450 7876 to participate, & listen live in the DMV on 104.1hd2 FM, 93.9hd2 FM, & 102.3hd2 FM, Tune In Radio & Alexa. All shows are available for free from your favorite podcast platform. Follow us on Twitter & Instagram.
LISTEN TO MORE EPISODES OF THE CARL NELSON SHOW HERE
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:
SEE MORE NEWS:
- Keeping Up With Vice President Kamala Harris’ Approval Rating
- Breaking Down The Stereotype: Why Can’t Black People Swim?
- ‘I Feel Sick’: Residents Distraught After Black Man Boarded Up Inside Illinois Apartment
- Ohio State Parts Ways with Safeties Coach Perry Eliano
- Donald Trump Claims The Civil War Could Have Been ‘Negotiated’
Zaki Baruti & Sinclair Skinner l The Carl Nelson Show was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Black Woman Amazon Driver Attacked By ‘Racist’ Karen On Video Is Planning Legal Action Against White Woman
-
US Marshals Arrest 135 Major Gang Members & Fugitives In Akron
-
Report: Minor Earthquake In Northeast Ohio
-
Trigger-Happy Hannah Payne Convicted In Road Rage Vigilante Shooting Of Black Man
-
White Man Carrying Rifle Through Black Neighborhood Confronted By Black Business Owner
-
Tamar Braxton Rocks DWTS with Tribute to Janet Jackson [Video]
-
Moms For Liberty Co-Founder Bridget Ziegler Linked To Rape Claim Should Quit, Florida School Board Says
-
Black New Year Traditions That Will Bring You Good Luck