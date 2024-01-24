‘I Just Love You’: Internet Cringes At Tim Scott Gushing Over Donald Trump In New Hampshire

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

High-profile Black conservatives tend to be cartoonishly obnoxious—Candace Owens and Jason Whitlock, for example—but GOP Sen. Tim Scott just might be the goofiest of them all.

To be sure, he’s not quite near the level of wannabe-white nationalist absurdity that Owens and Whitlock live on, but when it comes to playing the role of feckless, groveling MAGA stooge, Scott often appears to be an all-too-eager method actor—and it’s always quite cringe-worthy.

Scott, who dropped out of the GOP presidential race in November and endorsed frontrunner Donald Trump last Friday, joined his MAGA massa’ on stage as he celebrated his landslide win over Nikki Haley in the New Hampshire primary.

As usual, making Trump make sense takes some effort, so here’s a quick rundown of whatever he was talking to Scott about via HuffPost:

In 2012, when she was governor of South Carolina, Haley appointed Scott, then a member of the House of Representatives, to his Senate seat to replace retiring Sen. Jim DeMint. “Did you ever think that she actually appointed you, Tim?” Trump said of Haley during his speech. “And you’re the senator of her state. And [you] endorsed me.” “You must really hate her,” he added. Scott, who had been standing behind Trump, approached the mic and said: “I just love you.” “That’s why he’s a great politician!” Trump said.

Scott might be trying to outdo MMA fighter Colby Covington in expressing his deeply personal affection for Trump. There’s just no reason to gush over a fellow politician like this.

The fine folks on X were also put off by Scott’s shameless display of his orangey man-crush.

Nah, but seriously—I’m going to need Scott to stop looking at Trump like Nala looked at Simba during the “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” montage from The Lion King. He looks like somebody had to talk him out of bringing a set of pom-poms on stage with him. Tim Scott wants to be Harley Quinn to Trump’s Joker so bad.

It would be embarrassing if MAGA conservatives were truly capable of shame. But alas…

