‘True Detective’ Renewed For 5th Season Following Success of ‘Night Country’

True Detective: Night Country had television fans in a chokehold every Sunday night, and HBO is rewarding creator Issa Lopez for delivering a masterpiece.

Issa Lopez will helm the fifth season of the HBO anthology series True Detective under a new, well-deserved overall deal with the cable network.

Variety reports the decision was a no-brainer following the show’s success in its fourth season, starring Jodie Foster and fan-favorite Kali Reis, where Lopez put a more supernatural spin on the show this time.

Per Variety:

The renewal comes as little surprise, given the success of “Night Country,” which saw Jodie Foster and Kali Reis star in the fourth installment of the HBO anthology series. Per HBO, the season is the most-watched installment of the show to date, with 12.7 million cross platform viewers. The season finale on Feb. 18 was the most-watched episode of the season, drawing 3.2 million viewers across HBO and Max. That represents a 57% increase over the show’s premiere viewership in January.

Issa Lopez Is Excited To Run It Back

Speaking about returning for a season 5, Lopez said, “From conception to release, ‘Night Country’ has been the most beautiful collaboration and adventure of my entire creative life. HBO trusted my vision all the way, and the idea of bringing to life a new incarnation of ‘True Detective’ with Casey, Francesca, and the whole team is a dream come true. I can’t wait to go again.”

Francesca Orsi, executive vice president of HBO Programming and head of HBO drama series and films, adds, “Issa Lopez is that one-of-a-kind, rare talent that speaks directly to HBO’s creative spirit. She helmed ‘True Detective: Night Country’ from start to finish, never once faltering from her own commendable vision, and inspiring us with her resilience both on the page and behind the camera. Alongside Jodie and Kali’s impeccable performances, she’s made this installation of the franchise a massive success. We are so lucky to have her as part of our family.

True Detective is one of HBO’s most consistent shows, and we can’t wait to see what Lopez cooks up with season 5 and who will be starring in it.

‘True Detective’ Renewed For 5th Season Following Success of ‘Night Country’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com