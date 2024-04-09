Listen Live
Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Published on April 9, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Actor Jonathan Majors Arrives For Sentencing In Domestic Abuse Case

Source: David Dee Delgado / Getty

Jonathan Majors avoids jail time, being sentenced to one year of domestic violence and assault counseling in case against ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari.

Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning, ordering Majors to complete a 52 week in-person batterer’s intervention program and continue with his mental health therapy. (ETOnline)

Related Stories

The sentencing comes nearly four months after being found guilty of two misdemeanor counts of harassment and assault against his ex-girlfriend, Grace Jabbari. After a two-week trial, Majors was initially set to be sentenced in January, but it was delayed to April due to motions filed by his legal team. The motions were dismissed last Wednesday, according to Variety.com. Manhattan Judge Michael Gaffey delivered the sentencing Monday morning.

The judge also granted a full protective order for Jabbari. Majors could face a year in jail if terms are violated.

“He is not sorry and has not accepted responsibility. He will do this again. He will hurt another women. This is a man who believes he’s above the law,” Jabbari said in her victim impact statement, “I had a career and life and body, all of which he’s damaged.”

Majors was accompanied in court by his current girlfriend, actress Meagan Good, family, and supporters. He made no statement in court.

The post Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling appeared first on Black America Web.

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Entertainment

Jonathan Majors Sentenced: To Serve 1 Year Domestic Violence and Assault Counseling

Total Solar Eclipse 2024
Ohio

Cleveland: Here’s Where To Get Your Special Solar Eclipse Glasses

Entertainment

Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

Kristel Candelario
News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

News

Where Are Jakiel And Jaliel Shakur? How Twin Boys Went Missing From Boston

News

me too. Releases New Installment Of ‘Love Letters’ Affirming Black Women And Femmes

National

The Candace Owens Interview With The Breakfast Club: She Got The Whole Swamp In Her Head

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close