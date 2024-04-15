Black History: 7-Year-Old Laithan Dickerson Becomes Youngest Black Female Bull Rider In Arkansas

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Laithan Dickerson is carving out a historic path in Arkansas. At just 7 years old, this rising star stands as the sole Black female bull rider in the state, as reported by CBS News affiliate THV11. Over the past weekend, she clinched her inaugural trophy at a state rodeo competition, earning a gold trophy due to her stellar performance.

Laithan’s father, Doc Leavy, revealed that his daughter has been mastering the art of riding since she took her first steps.

“When I see her, I know she can do it,” Leavy said. “She just goes out there and gets it done.”

What is bull riding?

Bull riding is a rodeo sport where a rider mounts a large bull and attempts to stay mounted while the bull tries to buck off the rider. It requires a combination of balance, strength, and agility from the rider, as well as skillful handling of the bull’s movements.

The goal is for the rider to stay on the bull for a specified duration, typically eight seconds, while maintaining control and demonstrating good form. Bull riding is known for its intense and adrenaline-filled nature, making it one of the most popular events in rodeo competitions.

Leavy told THV11 that he is impressed by the way his daughter stands tall and confident in the male-dominated sport.

“The guys always claim to be the toughest in the rodeo world,” Leavy said. “When you hear a little girl that likes to ride animals like that, you encourage her to ride more and do more.”

Laithan adores the exhilarating rush that accompanies the sport. Even in moments of fear, the bold and courageous 7-year-old fearlessly seizes life by the horns to refine her skills. Her supportive family is always there, cheering her on during practice sessions. She hopes to inspire other Black women to enter the dynamic sport.

“When I ride, I feel like a real cowgirl,” Laithan said. “I’m in there too, so let me try that.” The history-making cowgirl continued, “Sometimes I can’t do it because it’s really hard. If I try again, I’ll always achieve my goal.”

SEE ALSO:

Da’Vine Joy Randolph Becomes Just 10th Black Woman To Ever Win Oscar For ‘Best Supporting Actress’

Black Woman Hugging Trump In Viral Chick-fil-A Video Shows How Desperately MAGA World Wants Black Friends

The post Black History: 7-Year-Old Laithan Dickerson Becomes Youngest Black Female Bull Rider In Arkansas appeared first on NewsOne.

Black History: 7-Year-Old Laithan Dickerson Becomes Youngest Black Female Bull Rider In Arkansas was originally published on newsone.com