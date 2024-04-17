What Happened To Sade Robinson? Everything We Know About Her Mysterious Disappearance

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

The disappearance of a Wisconsin Black woman has garnished national headlines after her alleged killer was arrested and charged in connection with her death.

According to Bossip, Maxwell Anderson was arrested for allegedly killing 19-year-old Sade Robinson. He was then charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse and arson.

The disappearance of Sade Robinson is still much of a mystery as investigators continue to search for her remains. To better understand this story, let’s dive into the evidence and piece together what we know.

What Happened To Sade Robinson?

On April 1, Sade Robinson had been planning a first date with Maxwell Anderson, according to the criminal complaint. The teenager was excited about the date and decided to meet Anderson at a seafood restaurant where he used to work.

The next day when Robinson didn’t show up for work, her co-workers began to worry. Her absence from her job “wasn’t like her at all,” Romano, the manager on duty at the Pizza Shuttle the day Robinson disappeared, told WDJT-TV. “We kind of knew something was up; we had been calling her all day.”

Robinson’s friend called the police that night, explaining to authorities that Robinson hadn’t returned any of her calls and hadn’t shown up for work after her date with Anderson. Police did a wellness check a the young college student’s apartment, but she was nowhere to be found.

When police began to investigate further, they found Robinson’s vehicle which had sustained “extreme fire damage completely damaging the interior,” according to the criminal complaint.

Although the vehicle had been set ablaze, police were still able to identify Robinson’s outfit she wore the night of her date as well as part of an iPhone consistent with her phone in the burned car, according to CNN.

Police find a human leg

The same day, police discovered a human leg on a bench in Warnimont Park, which authorities believe was “[sawed] off” at the hip. After a thorough examination and preliminary DNA evidence, it was determined that the leg belonged to Sade Robinson, according to the criminal complaint against Anderson.

On April 6, police found more remains near the area where Robinson’s car had been found, including a human foot and “what appeared to be human flesh.”

Robinson’s mother and friend also used a location-sharing app, which revealed that on the night Robinson went missing, she traveled from the seafood restaurant to a nearby sports bar, then to Anderson’s home. The last location shown on the location-sharing app was the park where her remains were found.

Maxwell Anderson charged with murder

On Friday, April 12, Maxwell Anderson was charged with first-degree intentional homicide, mutilating a corpse, and arson of property other than a building. If convicted, he could face up to life in prison.

Police say they have ample evidence that ties Anderson to the crime, including surveillance video, witness accounts and phone records. The report also claims that police also found blood in Robinson’s house and “several gasoline containers.”

“The facts mentioned in this complaint cause Complainant to conclude that the Defendant intentionally killed and then dismembered Robinson with the intent to conceal the homicide, and it occurred between the arrival at the Defendant’s residence and his departure from the Warnimont Park area,” the complaint read.

Anderson is currently being held on a $5 million bond.

Sade’s family still seeks answers

Despite an arrest, the rest of Robinson’s remains have yet to be found. Authorities as well as volunteers continue to search for the young teen’s remains throughout the Milwaukee area.

This devastating story has left a hole in a community mourning the loss of what many describe as a vibrant and bubbly teenager whose “smile could brighten anyone’s day,” a close friend of Robinson, told TMJ4.

A GoFundMe has been started by the family to cover Robinson’s funeral costs.

Click here if you would like to donate.

