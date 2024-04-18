Listen Live
Entertainment

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

Published on April 18, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Celebrity Sightings In Los Angeles - May 13, 2023

Source: Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Kanye’s West Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

Kanye West is being investigated for battery against a man who allegedly sexually assaulted his wife.

According to TMZ, a rep for Ye has confirmed that Ye’s wife, Bianca Censori, was recently grabbed and sexually assaulted by a stranger. In response, Kanye allegedly punched the man and is now fighting allegations of assault.

No charges have been filed by Censori or the unnamed man who grabbed her.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:  

The alleged incident took place on Tuesday, April 16.

From HipHopDX:

It was initially reported that the man “pushed or grabbed” Censori, but West’s representatives later said: “‘Grabbed’ is grossly inadequate as a description of what happened. Bianca was physically assaulted.”

Related Stories

They added: “The assailant didn’t merely collide into her. He put his hands under her dress, directly on her body, he grabbed her waist, he spun her around, and then he blew her kisses. She was battered and sexually assaulted.”

It’s unknown at this time whether Kanye or the man who grabbed his wife will press any charges.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Information from HipHopDX was used in this report. To see their initial story CLICK HERE.

RELATED: YesJulz Says She Will Be Countersuing Ye FKA Kanye West After Being Fired

RELATED: Ye FKA Kanye West’s Team Issues Letter Regarding Permanent Name Change

RELATED: Kanye West Claps Back At Boosie Badazz’s Diss Over Influence Claim

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
Athletes

Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes

Entertainment

Kanye’s Wife Sexually Assaulted, Per Report

Politics

Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?

Entertainment

Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News

Kristel Candelario
News

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

Entertainment

‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug

National

The Candace Owens Interview With The Breakfast Club: She Got The Whole Swamp In Her Head

National

Black Travelers Want Authentic Experiences That Embrace Intersecting Identities, Study Suggests

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close