Listen Live
News

Report: Woman Throws Disabled Son To Crocodiles

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Bursa Zoo is home to approximately a thousand animals from 138 species

Source: Anadolu / Getty

A woman in India is accused of throwing her disabled son into a canal known to be filled with crocodiles.

Savitri Kumar was arrested for murder after her son was found to be partially eaten by crocodiles. Her husband was also arrested.

The alleged incident took place in the state of Karnataka.

According to FOX 8, Savitri faced verbal abuse and blame from her husband Ravi Kumar for birthing a son with disabilities. Savitri is then accused of tossing the boy into a canal that is connected to a river known to be filled with crocodiles.

The next day the boy was found, partially eaten, in the jaws of a croc.

The Hindustan Times initially reported the story.

The Latest:

RELATED TAGS

crocodile india

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

National

President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

10 items
Local

This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today

Police car at night
News

Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

28 items
RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

NFL History! A Complete List of Black QBs Drafted in the First Round

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close