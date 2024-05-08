Report: Woman Throws Disabled Son To Crocodiles

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A woman in India is accused of throwing her disabled son into a canal known to be filled with crocodiles.

Savitri Kumar was arrested for murder after her son was found to be partially eaten by crocodiles. Her husband was also arrested.

The alleged incident took place in the state of Karnataka.

According to FOX 8, Savitri faced verbal abuse and blame from her husband Ravi Kumar for birthing a son with disabilities. Savitri is then accused of tossing the boy into a canal that is connected to a river known to be filled with crocodiles.

The next day the boy was found, partially eaten, in the jaws of a croc.

The Hindustan Times initially reported the story.

