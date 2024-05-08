A woman in India is accused of throwing her disabled son into a canal known to be filled with crocodiles.
Savitri Kumar was arrested for murder after her son was found to be partially eaten by crocodiles. Her husband was also arrested.
The alleged incident took place in the state of Karnataka.
According to FOX 8, Savitri faced verbal abuse and blame from her husband Ravi Kumar for birthing a son with disabilities. Savitri is then accused of tossing the boy into a canal that is connected to a river known to be filled with crocodiles.
The next day the boy was found, partially eaten, in the jaws of a croc.
The Hindustan Times initially reported the story.
- Black Students Fare Better In Schools With More Black Teachers, Parents Say In New Study
- Cleveland: Attempted Amazon Carjacker, Shot Dead, Just 17 Years Old
- Report: Woman Throws Disabled Son To Crocodiles
- Brittney Griner Details Experience In Russian Jail: “I Felt Like Less Than A Human”
- Black 12-Year-Old Patient Begins New Sickle Cell Therapy Treatment
- [VIDEO] Pastor Keion Henderson Responds to Backlash Following Viral Video
- Savannah James Says She Had To ‘Grow Into Her Self-Assurance’ On Her New Podcast, ‘Everybody’s Crazy’
- Florida Cop Who Killed Young Black Air Force Officer Is From Same Police Department In ‘Acorn’ Shooting
- NAACP President Derrick Johnson Is Being Awarded For His Efforts To Ban Menthol Cigarettes
- Simon Guobadia Sues Bravo and Porsha Williams Over Filming
-
President Biden Calls for Ceasefire Between Israel and Hamas
-
The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials
-
Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead
-
Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer
-
This Ohio Town Ranked Among Best In Midwest By USA Today
-
Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
-
Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes