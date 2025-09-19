Listen Live
Local

Multiple OVI Checkpoints Planned This Weekend in Cleveland Area

Local law enforcement will run several OVI checkpoints this weekend across the Cleveland region—don’t risk driving impaired.

Published on September 19, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Driver Undergoes Dui Road Test
Source: AndreyPopov / Getty

Law enforcement agencies around the Cleveland area will set up multiple OVI checkpoints this weekend to catch and deter impaired driving. Officials say these checkpoints will operate during peak hours, especially late Friday and Saturday nights, when alcohol-related incidents tend to spike.

The goal is serious: keep roads safe. Deputies and state troopers will stop vehicles, check drivers for signs of impairment, and enforce Ohio’s OVI laws. They remind everyone that impaired driving doesn’t only mean being visibly drunk—it includes driving after using prescription meds, over-the-counter drugs, or marijuana where prohibited.

Local officials stress these aren’t revenue generators—they say safety comes first. Expect longer wait times at certain roads and intersections where checkpoints appear. Law enforcement encourages drivers to plan rides in advance, sober up if drinking, and use ride-share or designated drivers if needed.

Cleveland residents have mixed feelings about checkpoints—but most agree: better prep is better than regrets. As always, enforcement efforts around holidays and weekends this year aim to reduce crashes and save lives. Stay alert, stay safe, and avoid driving impaired this weekend.

Cleveland’s 20 Most Notorious Serial Killers

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Best Cheeseburgers in Cleveland to Try on National Cheeseburger Day

Related Tags

Cleveland Ohio

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
BROWNS 2025 NFL SCHEDULE
18 Items
Sports

Cleveland Browns 2025 NFL Schedule

Los Angeles Rams v Cleveland Browns - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Browns Coach Kevin Stefanski Officially Names QB2

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

Cleveland Street Names playlist
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Street Names Outsiders Always Mispronounce

Local

Jail Call Reveals Details From Suspect in Light Rail Stabbing

12 Items
Pop Culture

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Dramatic Role In ‘The Smashing Machine’ Is Generating Oscar Buzz

Cleveland Browns v Philadelphia Eagles - NFL Preseason 2025
Sports

Report: Browns Trade QB Kenny Pickett to the Raiders

10 Items
Games

Warner Bros. Hits Pause Button On ‘Mortal Kombat II,’ Delays The Movie Until May 2026

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close