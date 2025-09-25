Listen Live
Sports

Guardians Comeback Is Historic — But These Collapses Were Worse

The Guardians just pulled off an epic rally. Here are 15 pro sports collapses that rival (or eclipse) that panic moment.

Published on September 25, 2025

MLB: SEP 24 Tigers at Guardians
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cleveland Guardians just pulled off one for the record books. They’ve clawed all the way into first place with a comeback that stunned fans and analysts alike.

At one point earlier this month, the Guardians trailed Detroit by 15½ games in the AL Central standings. Now, with the win that vaulted them past the Tigers last night, Cleveland has erased one of the largest division deficits ever overcome in MLB history. That kind of hole would’ve buried most teams — but the Guardians clawed their way back, combining grit, timing, and an epic September run.

That said, in professional sports history, comebacks and collapses go both ways — and some of those losses sting harder than any rally. From playoff choke jobs to franchise meltdowns over entire seasons, many teams have “blinked” when victory was in sight. Below are 15 of the biggest collapses and blown leads in American professional sports — games or seasons that still haunt fans. If Cleveland’s comeback had a twin in failure, these stories might be it.

Here are 15 notorious game, series, or season collapses. Some are from playoffs, some entire seasons, and others are unbelievable game meltdowns.

1. 1993 NFL Playoffs — Bills’ “The Comeback” / Oiler collapse

The Houston Oilers led the Buffalo Bills 35–3 in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card game. Buffalo stormed back behind backup QB Frank Reich, winning 41–38 in overtime.

2. 1982 NHL Playoffs — “Miracle on Manchester”

The Edmonton Oilers held a 5–0 lead entering the third period. The Los Angeles Kings scored five unanswered goals and won 6–5 in overtime.

3. 2011 NBA Finals — Dallas vs. Heat Game 2

Miami led Dallas by 15 points with under seven minutes remaining. The Mavericks rallied to win, stealing momentum that helped them capture the championship.

4. 2016 MLB World Series — Indians lose after leading 3–1

Cleveland held a commanding 3–1 advantage over the Chicago Cubs. The Cubs clawed back to win three straight games and clinch their first title in 108 years.

5. 2014 NFL Season — Broncos vs. Seahawks Super Bowl XLVIII

Denver entered with a record-setting offense but unraveled from the opening snap. Seattle jumped ahead quickly and never looked back in a shocking 43–8 rout.

6. 1994 “The Choke at Doak” — Florida / FSU football

Florida State trailed Florida by 28 points in the fourth quarter. The Seminoles erupted for four touchdowns to tie the game 31–31.

7. Late 1990s – New York Mets, 2007 “Team Collapse”

The New York Mets blew a seven-game lead with 17 games left in the NL East. The Phillies overtook them on the final day of the season.

8. 2016 NBA Finals — Warriors Lose 3–1 Lead

Golden State won a record 73 regular-season games but failed to close the Finals. The Cavaliers rallied from 3–1 down, capped by LeBron James’ iconic chase-down block.

9. 2000 NFL Playoffs — Vikings Routed in NFC Title Game

Minnesota entered as heavy favorites but fell behind 34–0 against the New York Giants. The final score was a shocking 41–0 blowout.

10. 2013 ALCS — Tigers Fall to Red Sox

Detroit held a 5–1 lead in Game 2 and appeared set for a 2–0 series advantage. A grand slam by David Ortiz turned the series, and Boston advanced to the World Series.

11. 1997 MLB World Series — Indians’ Heartbreak

Cleveland led Game 7 against the Florida Marlins 2–1 entering the ninth inning. The Marlins tied the game and later walked off in extra innings.

12. 2006 NFL Regular Season — Colts vs. Buccaneers

Tampa Bay raced out to a 35–14 lead in the fourth quarter. Peyton Manning led the Colts to four late touchdowns, winning 38–35 in overtime.

13. 1986 MLB World Series — Red Sox Collapse in Game 6

Boston led the Mets by two runs with two outs in the tenth inning. A series of errors ended with Bill Buckner’s infamous misplay, allowing New York to win.

14. 2019 NFC Championship — Packers Fall to 49ers

Green Bay fell behind 27–0 by halftime as San Francisco dominated on the ground. The Packers’ comeback attempt fizzled, sealing a lopsided loss.

15. 2025 MLB AL Central — Tigers’ Collapse vs. Guardians

Detroit led Cleveland by 15½ games in early September. The Guardians stormed back, overtaking them in one of the biggest division comebacks in MLB history.

