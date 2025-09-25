Guardians Comeback Is Historic — But These Collapses Were Worse

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

The Cleveland Guardians just pulled off one for the record books. They’ve clawed all the way into first place with a comeback that stunned fans and analysts alike.

At one point earlier this month, the Guardians trailed Detroit by 15½ games in the AL Central standings. Now, with the win that vaulted them past the Tigers last night, Cleveland has erased one of the largest division deficits ever overcome in MLB history. That kind of hole would’ve buried most teams — but the Guardians clawed their way back, combining grit, timing, and an epic September run.

That said, in professional sports history, comebacks and collapses go both ways — and some of those losses sting harder than any rally. From playoff choke jobs to franchise meltdowns over entire seasons, many teams have “blinked” when victory was in sight. Below are 15 of the biggest collapses and blown leads in American professional sports — games or seasons that still haunt fans. If Cleveland’s comeback had a twin in failure, these stories might be it.

Here are 15 notorious game, series, or season collapses. Some are from playoffs, some entire seasons, and others are unbelievable game meltdowns.

1. 1993 NFL Playoffs — Bills’ “The Comeback” / Oiler collapse

The Houston Oilers led the Buffalo Bills 35–3 in the third quarter of an AFC Wild Card game. Buffalo stormed back behind backup QB Frank Reich, winning 41–38 in overtime.