Listen Live
CLE

Bomb Threat at Cleveland Art Institute Forces Campus Lockdown

A bomb threat forced evacuation at the Cleveland Institute of Art, and Case Western Reserve University campus went on lockdown as a precaution.

Published on September 30, 2025

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

San Francisco Giants v Cleveland Guardians
Source: Diamond Images / Getty

A bomb threat at the Cleveland Institute of Art on Tuesday morning sparked evacuations and prompted Case Western Reserve University to lock down portions of its campus.

The alert came at 10:15 a.m. when campus authorities received a threat targeting the art institute building. CWRU immediately issued a precautionary alert to students and staff to shelter in place or move to secure buildings.

Law enforcement swept the area, including adjacent streets and campus zones, investigating suspicious items and verifying safety protocols. After an hour of searches, the authorities found no credible kill or explosive device. At 11:30 a.m., police declared the buildings safe, lifted the lockdown, and allowed resumption of normal operations.

Students described confusion across campus and reports of rapid movement to interior rooms. Some classes halted mid-session, while faculty coordinated to confirm attendance and the location of all occupants. University leadership thanked local agencies and CWRU’s public safety team for the prompt response.

The art institute confirmed it evacuated all buildings and cooperated with the police. CWRU officials said they will review security protocols and alert systems, and may improve coordination between neighboring institutions. The temporary lockdown stressed how quickly threats can disrupt campus life, even if they turn out to be false.

Cleveland’s 20 Most Notorious Serial Killers

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

20 Foods Perfected by Cleveland That Locals Swear By

Related Tags

Cleveland Current Events

More from WERE-AM 1490
Trending
10 Items
Politics

Jasmine Crockett Verbally Sends Kash Patel To Valhalla During Congressional Meeting, X Loved It

10 Items
Politics

X Drags Laura Loomer Following Her Blatantly Racist Social Media Posts About Jasmine Crockett & Black Women

Dangerous Neighborhoods Cleveland
20 Items
News

20 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland bank robberies
15 Items
Local

15 Cleveland Bank Robberies That Made Headlines

Cleveland mobsters post
15 Items
Local

15 Notorious Cleveland Mobsters Who Left a Bloody Legacy

News

Will Ohio have a Cold, Snowy Winter?

Generic police officer and police car
15 Items
Local

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

Armchairs in the waiting hall
19 Items
Local

Cleveland Airport Ranks Nearly Dead Last in New Study

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close