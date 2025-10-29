Turn Your Spare Pennies Into Double-Value Gift Cards at Giant Eagle

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: steverts / Getty

It may finally be time to take a hammer to that piggy bank.

From 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. this Saturday, Giant Eagle is giving customers a chance to turn spare pennies into gift cards worth double their value. Bring at least 50 cents in pennies, and you’ll leave with a $1 gift card.

Bring up to $100 in pennies, and you’ll walk out with a $200 card.

The nationwide one-day event supports Giant Eagle’s effort to maintain a proper penny supply while the U.S. Treasury phases out penny production.

Company president and CEO Bill Artman said the promotion is a fun way to reward shoppers and help those who still pay in cash. The promo applies at more than 200 Giant Eagle and Market District locations in the region. Shoppers are encouraged to dig out their couch cushions and change jars for the event.

This special offer also highlights a bigger shift in the way pennies will circulate in the future. As coin production winds down, retailers are preparing for possible rounding practices. For one day only, Giant Eagle is inviting customers to turn small change into value while supplies last.

