Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

Cleveland’s sandwich lovers can score big with free and discounted subs this weekend.

Published on November 3, 2025

Fresh sandwiches and rolls displayed in a bakery showcase
Source: towfiqu ahamed / Getty

Clevelanders, grab your appetites and your coupons.

National Sandwich Day is here!

Every Nov. 3, sandwich chains across the country serve up sweet deals for anyone craving a hoagie, sub, or stacked melt.

This year, you’ll find free sandwiches, buy-one-get-one offers, and major app-only discounts from fan-favorite shops across Northeast Ohio.

Whether you’re downtown, in the Heights, or road-tripping for the perfect sub, we’ve got you covered with the deals worth your drive.

Where to Find Free and Discounted Sandwiches

Panera Bread: Buy one sandwich, get another for $5 with MyPanera rewards.

McAlister’s Deli: Buy one, get one 50% off through Nov 9 via the app.

Potbelly Sandwich Works: Free original sandwich or wrap with any purchase using code “BOGO.”

Subway: Buy one footlong, get another for $1 when ordered through the app.

Jersey Mike’s Subs: Free delivery and sub discounts for app orders on Nov 3.

Jimmy John’s: Half-price Picklewich available online and in-app.

Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop: Half off turkey subs for rewards members on Nov 3.

Firehouse Subs: Free medium sub when you spend $15 through the Firehouse app.

Schlotzsky’s: $5 medium sandwiches for rewards members through Nov 3.

Local Favorites: Keep an eye on independent sandwich spots in Cleveland, many roll out surprise deals, too. If you see something worth reporting please let us know!

Cleveland Jersey Mike’s National Sandwich Day
