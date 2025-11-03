Free and Discounted Sandwiches in Cleveland for National Sandwich Day

Source: towfiqu ahamed / Getty

Clevelanders, grab your appetites and your coupons.

National Sandwich Day is here!

Every Nov. 3, sandwich chains across the country serve up sweet deals for anyone craving a hoagie, sub, or stacked melt.

This year, you’ll find free sandwiches, buy-one-get-one offers, and major app-only discounts from fan-favorite shops across Northeast Ohio.

Whether you’re downtown, in the Heights, or road-tripping for the perfect sub, we’ve got you covered with the deals worth your drive.

Where to Find Free and Discounted Sandwiches

Panera Bread: Buy one sandwich, get another for $5 with MyPanera rewards.