These Cleveland Restaurants Will Be Open on Thanksgiving 2025
Thanksgiving Day dining can get hectic, and not every family wants to spend hours in the kitchen.
Fortunately, many Cleveland-area restaurants will welcome guests on Thursday, November 27, 2025, offering everything from full traditional turkey dinners to casual meals and takeout options. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute reservation, a reliable place to grab lunch, or a holiday experience without the cleanup, several spots across Northeast Ohio will keep their doors open.
These restaurants include national chains, local favorites, upscale dining rooms, and neighborhood eateries that serve Cleveland residents every holiday season. Availability, hours, and menu options may vary, so calling ahead is always the best move.
Below is a list of Cleveland restaurants scheduled to be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025.
Please Note:
Every restaurant listed may alter hours, menu or services for the holiday. All information was sourced from publicly available announcements and websites; participation may vary by location.
Mallorca (Downtown Cleveland) – Offering a Thanksgiving dinner from 1-9 p.m. on Nov. 27.
Pickwick & Frolic – Promoting a Thanksgiving dinner in its E. Fourth St. location.
LockKeepers (Valley View) – Listed in Cleveland Magazine’s open-for-Thanksgiving guide.
The Capital Grille (Lyndhurst) – Included in the 2025 list of Thanksgiving‐open restaurants.
Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurant (Orange Village) – Reservations and pre-order available for Thanksgiving.
Texas de Brazil (Woodmere) – In the same Cleveland Magazine list of open restaurants.
Buca di Beppo (Strongsville) – Suggested for family-style Thanksgiving dining.
Pier W (Lakewood) – Included as a destination for Thanksgiving dining in NE Ohio.
Alley Cat Oyster Bar (Cleveland) – Mentioned among open restaurants around Thanksgiving.
The Ritz-Carlton (Cleveland, dining venue inside) – Promoted for Thanksgiving dining.
Summer Place (Lakewood) – Offering Thanksgiving buffet, noted in local guide.
Morton’s The Steakhouse (Cleveland) – Included in the OpenTable list of restaurants open on Thanksgiving.
The Village Butcher (Mayfield Village) – Cited in guidance for Thanksgiving take-out or dining.
Stancato’s Italian Restaurant (Cleveland) – Offers full holiday dinners and catering for Thanksgiving.
Hartville Kitchen Restaurant & Bakery (Hartville) – Mentioned in list as suitable for holiday dining.
Gingham Market By Gatherings Kitchen (Cleveland region) – Featured among Thanksgiving dinner options.
Cleveland Vegan (Lakewood) – Alternative dining option for Thanksgiving, listed in local guide.
Blue Heron Brewery (Medina) – Offers holiday meals for pickup or dining for Thanksgiving.
Cleveland Chop (Cleveland) – Another sit-down option included in Yelp’s list of Thanksgiving dinner spots.
These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now
17 Cleveland Myths That Are Totally Real (And Still Wild)