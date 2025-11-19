These Cleveland Restaurants Will Be Open on Thanksgiving 2025

Source: Drazen Zigic / Getty

Thanksgiving Day dining can get hectic, and not every family wants to spend hours in the kitchen.

Fortunately, many Cleveland-area restaurants will welcome guests on Thursday, November 27, 2025, offering everything from full traditional turkey dinners to casual meals and takeout options. Whether you’re looking for a last-minute reservation, a reliable place to grab lunch, or a holiday experience without the cleanup, several spots across Northeast Ohio will keep their doors open.

These restaurants include national chains, local favorites, upscale dining rooms, and neighborhood eateries that serve Cleveland residents every holiday season. Availability, hours, and menu options may vary, so calling ahead is always the best move.

Below is a list of Cleveland restaurants scheduled to be open on Thanksgiving Day 2025.

Please Note:

Every restaurant listed may alter hours, menu or services for the holiday. All information was sourced from publicly available announcements and websites; participation may vary by location.

Mallorca (Downtown Cleveland) – Offering a Thanksgiving dinner from 1-9 p.m. on Nov. 27.