Midwest Mom Charged With Murder in 2-Year-Old Daughter’s Death

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Kent County jail / Public Record

Michigan authorities charged a 27-year-old Midwest mom with murder after officers found her 2-year-old daughter unresponsive in their home.

The Kent County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the residence earlier this year and immediately began an investigation. Detectives worked with Michigan Child Protective Services and reviewed evidence for several months.

Prosecutors then filed charges, including felony murder and first-degree child abuse. Deputies arrested the mother this week. She remains in custody while her case moves through court.

From FOX 8:

Whitehead signed a statement saying, “I Killed them,” according to the document — referring to Ryleigh and another child, Leonard — who is referred to in court documents as Leo and who died in 2021 at 2 months old.

The sheriff’s office has not released further details about the child’s injuries or the exact timeline.

Officials said the investigation continues and encouraged anyone with information to contact their office. Updates will follow as court records become public.

Cleveland’s 20 Most Notorious Serial Killers

The Most Dangerous Areas In and Around Cleveland Right Now

These 20 Stores in Cleveland Are Hiring Seasonal Staff Right Now