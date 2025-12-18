Ted Ginn Jr. Named Head Coach of UFL’s Columbus Aviators

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Source: Ezra Shaw / Getty

Ted Ginn Jr. will serve as the first head coach in the history of the United Football League’s Columbus Aviators. He’ll be bringing a deep Ohio football legacy back to the state.

Ginn grew up in Cleveland and played high school football at Glenville High School. His father, Ted Ginn Sr., built one of the most dominant programs in Ohio history. Ginn Sr. led Glenville to multiple state championships and helped shape generations of Division I and NFL talent. Which cemented his status as a legendary high school coach in Northeast Ohio.

After starring at Glenville, Ginn Jr. became one of the most electrifying players in Ohio State history. He emerged as a dynamic wide receiver and return specialist for the Buckeyes. Ginn earned national recognition before entering the NFL as the ninth overall pick in the 2007 draft.

Ginn went on to play 14 seasons in the NFL, carving out a long career that included stops with the Dolphins, 49ers, Panthers, Cardinals, Saints, and Bears. He built a reputation as a game-changing speed threat and one of the league’s most dangerous return men.

The Aviators selected Ginn to lead the franchise as it prepares for its inaugural season in 2026. Team leadership emphasized his football experience, leadership background, and strong ties to Ohio as key factors in the decision. The organization expects Ginn to play a central role in establishing the team’s identity as professional spring football continues to grow in the state.

For Ohio football fans, the hire represents a full-circle moment. A Cleveland native, Ohio State legend, and longtime NFL player now steps into a leadership role with a professional team based in Columbus, further connecting Northeast Ohio, Buckeye football, and the next era of pro football in the region.

